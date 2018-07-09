Brock Lesnar Vs. Daniel Cormier Fight Odds, Conor McGregor Fight Update, Dana White Recap

- It was an incredible night for the UFC this past weekend at UFC 226, as Brock Lesnar returned and challenged new heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. UFC president Dana White recapped the action during his post-fight interview on FOX Sports 1.

Moments after Cormier floored Miocic, the new two-division champion called Lesnar into the Octagon. Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Universal champion, entered and shoved Cormier.

- For now, Conor McGregor's No. 1 priority in the eyes of the UFC is clearing his matter with the New York courts after his incident earlier this year. UFC president Dana White stated after UFC 226 this past weekend that they will await whatever happens when McGregor returns to court before deciding anything on the former two-division champion.

"I'm not even thinking about Conor until, I'm serious," White said. "I know they're saying there are talks, but we're not talking about a fight right now. Conor has to get through July. Whatever's going to happen to him in July, we'll figure that out. I don't know what's going to happen. Is he going to get fined? Is he going to be on probation? Is he going to get this, that? When that's over, then we'll start talking about him fighting."

Rumors of a potential December meeting between McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov have floated around on social media. McGregor returns to face two counts of criminal mischief on July 26.

- If the stars align and Daniel Cormier does defend his heavyweight title against Brock Lesnar, the odds will be in Cormier's favor. According to MMAjunkie's Joey Oddessa, "DC" would be a -200 favorite vs. Lesnar, who checks in at +180.

Cormier, unbeaten as a heavyweight and also the current UFC light heavyweight champion, knocked out Stipe Miocic this past Saturday night. Lesnar returned from retirement to defeat Mark Hunt, but that result was overturned to a no-contest when he failed a drug test. Lesnar is the current WWE Universal champion.

