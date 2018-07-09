WrestlingInc.com

WWE Table For 3 Preview For Tonight, The Undertaker Takes Bow & Shakes Hands (Videos), Total Bellas

By Marc Middleton | July 09, 2018

- Above is a preview for tonight's post-RAW Table For 3 premiere on the WWE Network with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

- Next Sunday's Total Bellas episode will feature footage from Nikki Bella's bachelorette party in Paris. Below is the synopsis:

"Nikki plans the bachelorette party of her dreams with her family and friends in Paris but Brie has other plans to liven up the party; Nikki tries to hide her emotions and anxiety from the rest of the girls about her upcoming wedding to John Cena."

- As noted, The Undertaker returned to the ring at Saturday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. The Dead Man teamed with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to defeat Elias, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin. WWE tweeted these clips from Taker's return along with a photo of The Garden lit up for Taker:





