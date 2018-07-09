WWE Superstar On Proving Critics Wrong, WWE 2K19 - Nintendo Switch Statement, More On Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.
- 2K has confirmed that the WWE 2K19 video game will not be released for Nintendo Switch. The game will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on October 9th. 2K issued the following today in response to questions about Switch:
"WWE 2K19 will not be available on Nintendo Switch. 2K is focused on making the best possible experience for WWE 2K fans and will continue evaluating all opportunities to deliver the franchise across additional platforms."
- WWE 205 Live Superstar Buddy Murphy tweeted the following on being with the company for 5 years as of this weekend:
It's belated, but July 8th marked 5 years since my first day here with @WWE - People thought I would fail & be back home in 6 months! Well... I just worked at #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/oZIEBdlBfA— WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) July 9, 2018