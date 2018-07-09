Team Hell No Argues About Extreme Rules (Video), WWE - SDCC 2018 News, WWE NXT UK GM Joins Twitter

- Above is a new WWE Extreme Rules promo with Team Hell No, Kane and Daniel Bryan, arguing about who will become tag team champions. The recently reunited Team Hell No will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at Sunday's pay-per-view in Pittsburgh.

- WWE announced the following on their presence with Mattel at the San Diego Comic Con later this month:

The Elite Squad takes over San Diego Comic-Con International 2018 Some of your favorite WWE Superstars are heading to San Diego for this year's San Diego Comic-Con International, where surprises are sure to be in store. On Thursday, July 19 at 11:15 a.m. PT, the action kicks off with WWE and Mattel for a panel featuring Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and Cathy Kelley of the Elite Squad — an assemblage of toy aficionados dedicated to providing the WWE Universe with the hottest reveals and amazing prize opportunities all this year. Joining them will be one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, "Woken" Matt Hardy, Mattel designers and perhaps a mystery guest or two! Can't make it to San Diego? The WWE Digital team has you covered. We'll be in San Diego bringing you all of the exclusive reveals and interviews from the show across all of WWE's social media platforms, including WWE.com. Additionally, SDCC attendees will be the first to get their hands on four three-packs of the new WWE M.U.S.C.L.E. mini-figures from Super7, featuring WWE Legends like Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, The Ultimate Warrior and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

See Also How Much Money Are The New WWE NXT UK Superstars Making?, More News On NXT UK Contracts

- WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint is now on Twitter at @JohnnySaintWWE. The WWE website noted that Saint will be making brand related announcements with the new account. Below is his first tweet: