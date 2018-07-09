Post-Surgery Update On Charlotte Flair, Lumberjacks For Asuka-James Ellsworth, Stephanie McMahon

- Charlotte Flair resuming working out today after undergoing surgery on June 19 to repair a ruptured breast implant.

Flair posted a video clip of her workout this morning on Instagram Story and noted that it was her first day back after taking three weeks off. She adds that her workout was "lower body only."

Flair also posted the video on her Twitter account and said the "countdown begins."

There is no word yet on how long Flair will be out of action. She last wrestled on June 17 at WWE Money in the Bank, where she competed in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. WWE has not addressed her absence from television.

- Last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, a "battle of the sexes" match between Asuka and James Ellsworth ended in a double count-out. Immediately following the contest, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige announced that Ellsworth would face Asuka again on this week's show, but in a Lumberjack Match with the "entire" SmackDown LIVE Women's division surrounding the ring.

On the latest edition of This Week In WWE on the WWE Network, a graphic aired revealing the Lumberjacks in the match. They are Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Becky Lynch, Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

Ellsworth posted the graphic on Twitter, adding that Paige put him in an unfair situation.

#SDLive General Manager @RealPaigeWWE has put me in a very unfair situation for this Tuesday



Not sure she did it on purpose though, cause I think she kinda likes me ??.. #MellaIsMoney #EllsworthisExquisite #NoOneIsReadyForEllsworth pic.twitter.com/6jOv1whlJS — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 7, 2018

- Stephanie McMahon spoke this morning at the 2018 Girl Up Leadership Summit in Washington D.C., a global movement for gender equality. She talked about her experience in this Instagram post.