'All In' Starrcast To Be Streamed, Nick Aldis Gets ROH Challenger, Kennny Omega On Hiromu Takahashi

- Above, NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis finds out the next challenger for his title is Flip Gordon. The two will meet at ROH's next event, Honor for All, in Nashville, Tennessee on July 20.

- Earlier today it was announced "All In" Starrcast weekend will be streamed live (8/30-9/2) on Fite.tv (in partnership with Global Force Wrestling). This will include up to 20 stage shows from the event. Schedule and pricing is still to be announced. As noted, "All In" itself will be shown in some capacity, but details on that have yet to be announced. You can check out Fite's full statement here.

We are proud to announce that Starrcast 2018 will be broadcast LIVE and exclusively on @FiteTV!



Now fans from across the world who couldn't make the trip to Chicago can be "all in" on over 20 stage shows from the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling! pic.twitter.com/dnplVzaJ1l — Starrcast '18 (@Starrcast18) July 9, 2018

- Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on Hiromu Takahashi, who is currently in a hospital after sustaining a neck injury on last weekend's NJPW G1 Special in a match against Dragon Lee. As noted, NJPW has confirmed Takahashi's injury and that is currently undergoing evaluation. The company also noted he's conscious and is able to sit/talk.

As everyone may know, "Kenny Omega" isn't an LIJ guy whatsoever, but there's no mistaking that Hiromu was one of, if not, our company's brightest current/future star. Let's pray for his recovery. #njpw — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 9, 2018

Love ya Kenny, but using the past tense of "was" is kinda a downer (and unnecessary imo). Doesn't help that I got this as a text notif which cut off after "company," so I legit thought Hiromu had died. — Liz Regal (@LizRegal) July 9, 2018