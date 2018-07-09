WrestlingInc.com

'All In' Starrcast To Be Streamed, Nick Aldis Gets ROH Challenger, Kennny Omega On Hiromu Takahashi

By Joshua Gagnon | July 09, 2018

- Above, NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis finds out the next challenger for his title is Flip Gordon. The two will meet at ROH's next event, Honor for All, in Nashville, Tennessee on July 20.

- Earlier today it was announced "All In" Starrcast weekend will be streamed live (8/30-9/2) on Fite.tv (in partnership with Global Force Wrestling). This will include up to 20 stage shows from the event. Schedule and pricing is still to be announced. As noted, "All In" itself will be shown in some capacity, but details on that have yet to be announced. You can check out Fite's full statement here.


- Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on Hiromu Takahashi, who is currently in a hospital after sustaining a neck injury on last weekend's NJPW G1 Special in a match against Dragon Lee. As noted, NJPW has confirmed Takahashi's injury and that is currently undergoing evaluation. The company also noted he's conscious and is able to sit/talk.





