WWE Announces Shinsuke Nakamura's Ring Return

WWE has announced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for this week's SmackDown episode. This will be a non-title match and Nakamura's first match since suffering the bite from the police dog two weeks ago.

Tuesday's Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown from Manchester, New Hampshire will also feature James Ellsworth vs. Asuka in a Lumberjack Match. Superstars advertised to be at ringside for the match are Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

Below is the announcement on Nakamura vs. Styles: