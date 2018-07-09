WrestlingInc.com

WWE Extreme Rules Post-Show, Cedric Alexander Hypes Title Match (Video), Total Bellas Video Recap

By Marc Middleton | July 09, 2018

- Above is a video recap of Sunday's Total Bellas episode.

- The WWE Network schedule has confirmed that there will be an Extreme Rules post-show on Sunday after the pay-per-view ends. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm EST and the main event will begin at 7pm EST.

Sound Off Reactions On Which WWE Extreme Rules Match Interests You The Most
See Also
Sound Off Reactions On Which WWE Extreme Rules Match Interests You The Most

- Below is a new backstage promo from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander addressing Hideo Itami ahead of their title match on Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Extreme Rules Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top