WWE Extreme Rules Post-Show, Cedric Alexander Hypes Title Match (Video), Total Bellas Video Recap

- Above is a video recap of Sunday's Total Bellas episode.

- The WWE Network schedule has confirmed that there will be an Extreme Rules post-show on Sunday after the pay-per-view ends. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm EST and the main event will begin at 7pm EST.

- Below is a new backstage promo from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander addressing Hideo Itami ahead of their title match on Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode: