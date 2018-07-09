Braun Strowman Gives Big Thanks & Talks WWE Future (Video), The New Day - E3 Video, WWE Stock Down

- Above is new UpUpDownDown video with The New Day getting a special preview of the Super Smash Brothers Ultimate game at the recent E3 convention in Los Angeles. They are joined by Dave Young of Nintendo America.

- WWE stock was down 2.14% today, closing at $75.07 per share. Today's high was $77.46 and the low was $75.42.

- As noted, the main event of Saturday's WWE live event saw Braun Strowman, The Undertaker and Roman Reigns defeat Elias, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin. Below is post-match video of Strowman talking about his first 5 years with the company.

"So, I'm kind of at a loss for words right now. Driving here today, to Madison Square Garden, I realized it was July 7th," Strowman said. "July 7th, 2013 is the day that I first stepped in a wrestling ring period, when I stepped foot in a WWE ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. 5 years to the day, I just main evented Madison Square Garden with Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. I'm at a loss for words honestly. This company has been nothing but amazing to me. It's done things, it's showed me things, that I never thought were possible in life and it's just one thing after another. I'm so flabbergasted at where my career has gone in such a short period of time and I'm so grateful for every opportunity that I've got, so far to this point. WWE Universe for your support, everyone in the back that's helped me get to here. And here's to at least 10 more years of The Monster Among Men going out and doing what he does best, and that's entertaining the hell outta you. Thank you guys for 5 years and stay tuned to many, many more.