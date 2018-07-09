Seth Rollins Reveals Locker Room Reaction To Bret Hart Calling Him Unsafe In The Ring

Seth Rollins recently spoke to GiveMeSport where he discussed what it was like to have a close working relationship with Vince McMahon. He praised McMahon for maintaining his passion for the business after all these years as he continues to work hard into his seventies.

"Vince is great. He's fantastic first off. My relationship with him is very, very good. He's just such an eccentric dude. He's always got something for ya. He's 71-years-old now and he's sharp as a knife so he's a lot of fun to be around. He's always got good feedback. Still watches it, still loves it. That's the crazy thing.

"He still comes to work every single week and he still loves it. He still loves what he does. He loves being around it, he loves watching it, analyzing it, thinking about it. So it's just cool to be around a guy like that."

Rollins addressed the backstage reaction to comments Bret Hart made in 2016 when he said The Architect is unsafe in the ring. This came after Finn Balor suffered a shoulder injury following a bucklebomb to the barricade from Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. He said people backstage didn't take the comments too seriously and were also supportive.

"I have no idea if [McMahon] even knew what Bret was saying about me as far as that's concerned," Rollins continued. But yeah, I got support from guys in the locker room who were like, 'what is this guy even talking about? Why is he saying this stuff? It's just ridiculous.'

"So yeah, it was here and there but most people really didn't take it too seriously because it was so off the wall. So yeah people just make jokes about it for the most part."

