** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | July 09, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Boston for this week's Main Event episode:

* Chad Gable defeated Curt Hawkins

* The Authors of Pain defeated Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews

