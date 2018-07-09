The Authors Of Pain Back On WWE Main Event, Hideo Itami Vs. Cedric Alexander Promo, Matt Hardy Video

- Above is a new promo for Hideo Itami vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander on Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. For those who missed it, below is the first promo released for the match.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Boston for this week's Main Event episode:

* Chad Gable vs. Curt Hawkins

* The Authors of Pain vs. Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Below is the latest Woken Word of the Week video from RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy. This week's word is "Apoplectic." The video was recorded backstage at Saturday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.