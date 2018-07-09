Ronda Rousey Revealed For WWE 2K19 (Video)

WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will make her company video game debut with the WWE 2K19 video game. You can see Rousey's pre-order trailer above.
Rousey will be the second pre-order bonus Superstar along with Rey Mysterio.
WWE 2K19 hits stores worldwide on October 9th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
