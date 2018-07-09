WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey Revealed For WWE 2K19 (Video)

By Marc Middleton | July 09, 2018

WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will make her company video game debut with the WWE 2K19 video game. You can see Rousey's pre-order trailer above.

Rousey will be the second pre-order bonus Superstar along with Rey Mysterio.

WWE 2K19 hits stores worldwide on October 9th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Extreme Rules Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top