Top Stars Team After RAW, Team Hell No Segment Set For SmackDown, Mojo Rawley On No Way Jose (Video)

- Above is video of Mojo Rawley talking to Mike Rome after the win over No Way Jose on this week's WWE RAW. Mojo insists Jose did not earn a rematch due to his pathetic performance but he was persistent about getting a rematch and that's what Mojo likes. Mojo says Jose didn't look too smart out there but not everyone can earn a Master's Degree at age 21 like he did.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW in Boston saw Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeat Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

- Team Hell No on MizTV has been added to this week's WWE SmackDown episode, which will also feature Asuka vs. James Ellsworth in a Lumberjack Match plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. Below is a promo for the show: