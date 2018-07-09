WrestlingInc.com

Top Stars Team After RAW, Team Hell No Segment Set For SmackDown, Mojo Rawley On No Way Jose (Video)

By Marc Middleton | July 09, 2018

- Above is video of Mojo Rawley talking to Mike Rome after the win over No Way Jose on this week's WWE RAW. Mojo insists Jose did not earn a rematch due to his pathetic performance but he was persistent about getting a rematch and that's what Mojo likes. Mojo says Jose didn't look too smart out there but not everyone can earn a Master's Degree at age 21 like he did.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW in Boston saw Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeat Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Braun Strowman Gives Big Thanks & Talks WWE Future (Video)
See Also
Braun Strowman Gives Big Thanks & Talks WWE Future (Video)

- Team Hell No on MizTV has been added to this week's WWE SmackDown episode, which will also feature Asuka vs. James Ellsworth in a Lumberjack Match plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. Below is a promo for the show:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Extreme Rules Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top