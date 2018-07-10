Segment For Next Week's RAW, Cinematic Look At Roman Reigns' Dive (Video), Mojo Rawley Reacts

- WWE posted this cinematic look at Roman Reigns diving onto a group of Superstars during last night's RAW brawl with Bobby Lashley.

- Next week's post-Extreme Rules RAW will feature Sasha Banks and Bayley giving a post-counseling update to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. No word yet on why Dr. Shelby was not used on last night's RAW but the storyline is that he sent an "aide" to work with Banks and Bayley. WWE recently filed to trademark the "Dr. Shelby" name but we don't know if that had something to do with actor Michael Aspinwall not being used last night.

- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following after his win over No Way Jose on last night's RAW: