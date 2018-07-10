WWE Live Event Results From Augusta (7/9): Shinsuke Nakamura Returns, Nikki Cross In Action, SAnitY

Thanks to Kyle Chang for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Augusta, Maine:

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over The Miz and Samoa Joe

* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Sin Cara

* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

* Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

* The New Day defeated SAnitY by DQ when the referee was pulled out of the ring as The New Day tried to get the pin following a Midnight Hour

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Naomi

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Shinsuke Nakamura in a No DQ match