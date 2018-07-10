RAW Superstars On Roman Reigns Vs. Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey Hypes WWE 2K19, Gillberg

- WWE posted this video of Zack Ryder, Titus O'Neil, Mike Kanellis and Rhyno talking about last night's big brawl between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. Titus and Ryder believe Lashley will get the win over Reigns at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

- Former WWE star Duane "Gillberg" Gill turns 59 years old today while Billy Jack Haynes turns 65. Also, today would have been the 52nd birthday of Johnny Grunge and the 94th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil.

- As noted, WWE confirmed last night that Ronda Rousey is the second pre-order bonus Superstar for the WWE 2K19 video game that hits stores on October 9th. Rousey tweeted the following on her WWE video game debut: