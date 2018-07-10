News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Team Hell No Segment, Title Match, Lumberjack Match

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire with the final hype for Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Matches confirmed for tonight's SmackDown are Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas, Samoa Joe vs. Tye Dillinger, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match and Asuka vs. James Ellsworth in a Lumberjack Match. SmackDown will also feature Team Hell on MizTV with The Miz and that segment will open the show. 205 Live will feature Hideo Itami vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander with the title on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Team Hell No kick off SmackDown LIVE on "Miz TV"

* AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura to battle on SmackDown LIVE tonight

* Asuka and James Ellsworth square off in a Lumberjack Match

* Can Tye Dillinger defeat Samoa Joe?

* Sin Cara looks for payback on Andrade "Cien" Almas`

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.