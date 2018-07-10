Shinsuke Nakamura Status Update, Former WWE Star Visits PC, Ronda Rousey - Nia Jax Live Event Video

- Weekend WWE live events saw Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Bayley and Natalya defeat RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox in ten-woman matches. WWE posted this video of Rousey and Jax getting along during the match.

- Shinsuke Nakamura returned to the ring at Monday's WWE live event in Augusta, Maine. He lost to WWE Champion AJ Styles in a No DQ main event. This was Nakamura's first match since suffering a dog bite two weeks ago and it's believed he was re-evaluated yesterday, then cleared. Nakamura vs. Styles in a non-title match will air on tonight's SmackDown episode.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday. He posted the following on the visit:

Wow is all I can say, I knew it was gonna be nice but . . . . Just Wow! And great seeing soooo many friends doing and being surrounded by what they love to do @wwe @wwenxt quick trip but mission accomplished