No Brock Lesnar Mention On WWE RAW, Neville Resurfaces (Photo), WWE In Edinburg

- There was no mention of Brock Lesnar on last night's RAW, which was pointed out by Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Lesnar appeared at UFC 226 this past Saturday night and shoved new UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, teasing a future fight between the two real-life friends. Lesnar also put himself back in the USADA drug-testing pool last Tuesday, making him eligible to fight again for the UFC on or after January 8, 2019. Despite the UFC appearance fitting perfectly with WWE's storyline about Lesnar wanting to leave the company for the UFC, there was not a single mention of Lesnar on RAW, which Meltzer noted must mean that "something's up" and that something has to have changed regarding the company's relationship with Lesnar in the past week.

- WWE will be debuting at the brand new Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX for a RAW live event on Friday, September 14th. Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens are currently scheduled for the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

- The Mid Breath Fitness Gym in Tokyo posted the photo below this morning of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville visiting the facility. Neville has kept a very low profile since moving back to the U.K. this past March after quitting WWE last October. Neville is still under WWE contract and his deal is frozen for the time that he is not working, which means that he can't wrestle anywhere else in the world.