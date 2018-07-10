WWE TLC Gets New Date & Location, NXT Star Works SmackDown Live Event (Photos), Shinsuke Nakamura VR

- Shinsuke Nakamura dons the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset for a game of Superhot VR in this new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Asuka is also featured in the video.

- The WWE TLC pay-per-view will now take place on Sunday, December 16th from San Jose, California, according to PWInsider. This will replace the originally scheduled Clash of Champions pay-per-view scheduled for that date and location. As noted, TLC 2018 was originally announced for October 21st in Boston but a non-televised WWE SuperShow live event with both brands will take place that night in Boston instead. We will keep you updated on the status of TLC tickets.

- WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross made her main roster debut at Monday's SmackDown live event in Augusta, Maine. She teamed with Becky Lynch to defeat Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. No word yet on if she will be called up soon but SAnitY also worked last night's live event and they were kept apart. Below are photos of Cross and Lynch at last night's show: