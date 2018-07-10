Chris Jericho Talks Hiromu Takahashi Injury, Says Wrestlers Should Stop Doing Dangerous Moves

Chris Jericho has enjoyed a long career and seen a lot of people come and go. He recently spoke to Busted Open Radio where he discussed taking big risks in the ring like Hiromu Takahashi's injury during the G1 Special In San Francisco this past Saturday, where he was dropped on his head and reportedly broke his neck.

Jericho said he's spoken to Will Ospreay about how he needs to be careful about what spots he chooses to do in the ring. Y2J also shared a story about how Nick Bockwinkle told him the same thing over twenty-five years ago.

"It's up to the individual guys you know. I have had an individual conversation with somebody, with [Will] Ospreay. People were saying he's the next Dynamite Kid, I'm like, 'dude you don't wanna be the next Dynamite Kid. This is what they're saying about you so these dangerous moves that you're doing, stop it! You need to be working with you're forty-seven like I am.'

"Now I did my share of crazy bumps and took my share of bad bumps, but as you get older it's the proverbial thing. I remember when Nick Bockwinkle told me like in 1992 at a TV taping in Winnipeg when he was there as a color commentator, 'you do too much.' I remember thinking -- what an asshole thing to think but, 'he was just jealous he can't do these moves.' That's what you think when you're a young buy -- that's Nick Bockwinkle! Now as I'm older, Nick Bockwinkle is one of the greatest. I've modeled characters after him and he's right. So there's nothing wrong with strong style. I like beating the s--t outa somebody and getting the crap kicked out of me as well."

Jericho loves a hard-hitting wrestling match that tells a good story. His battle against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW's Dominion show for the IWGP Intercontinental Title was a brutal display and Jericho said the soreness in the days following his championship victory hurt in a good way.

Jericho expressed hope that more veterans advising against dangerous spots will help younger talent understand that taking extreme risks don't pay off if it results in a shorter career.

"The match I had with [Tetsuya] Naito was hurting for days after in a good way. Nothing was broken, no neck injuries but my mouth hurt. I had cuts all over, my back was sore -- you know the feeling after you've had a great match. It's not a dangerous feeling but you get out of bed and you're like, 'ah that hurt.' That's what wrestling should be. It should be stiff, it should be strong style, but not dangerous.

"That's what I wanna try and tell some of these guys in New Japan that have this great style. I mean these guys are having amazing matches. But don't be dangerous. We're still human beings, we're not action figures that you can just dump on your head and go, 'okay what's next guys?' You have to be care of that and cognizant of it and I think some of the guys are starting to understand it more. If they get more guys in there to work with people like myself because they will learn.

"Because I won't do those bumps because it doesn't matter. It's not gonna make me more money if I do it or not and that's what this business is about. It's about making money and putting in the proverbial asses in the seats."

