The Rock Says His Daughter Will Be A Future WWE Champion

Earlier today, The Rock appeared on Good Morning America to promote his latest action film, Skyscraper. During the conversation he was asked if his 16-year old daughter, Simone, would follow in his footstep with the WWE and it sounds like she's already heading in that direction.

"Yeah, here's the crazy thing with my daughter, Simone, she's so smart, she's going into her senior year, she signed with IMG as a model, [and was a] Golden Globes Ambassador," Rock said. "Simon is working so hard - and her work has already started - she wants to be a WWE Wrestler."

Rock was then asked what he thought about her getting into that type of career, and he was more than supportive of whatever she wanted to do down the road.



"I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that,'" Rock responded. "And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she's going to be a champ."

The Rock's last WWE in-ring appearance was at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds, which set the record for the fastest win in WrestleMania history.

Skyscraper is set to hit theaters on July 13.

You can check out The Rock's full interview in the video above.

