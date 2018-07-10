Special Undertaker Shirt At MSG (Photo), Braun Strowman Missing WWE Live Events, WWE Tryouts

- As noted, former NFL defensive tackle Terence "TJ" Barnes took part in the WWE tryouts last month. The 6-foot-7, 360-pounder spoke to First Coast News about the tryouts and discussed who he would like to face in the company.

"Right now, even though he's not wrestling full-time, it would have to be Brock Lesnar ... and probably Roman Reigns, only because we went to the same school [at Georgia Tech]," Barnes said.

Barnes also revealed some advice that Mark Henry gave to him at the tryouts.

"Just really improving my technique and how to run the ropes," Barnes said. "That was probably the hardest thing for me because it was something I'd never done. I [was] thinking that running the ropes is easy but it was a lot harder than it seems. [Henry] was just telling me how to really sit on the ropes and not put my butt on it ... because it's tough for a big man, being 6-7, to just lean on the ropes."

- Braun Strowman will head to India after next week's RAW to do promotional work in Mumbai and Hyderabad. He will miss the RAW live events that weekend, but will be back for the July 23rd episode of RAW in Cincinnati, Ohio.

See Also Rusev On Why WWE Pulled Him From His Match Against The Undertaker At The Greatest Royal Rumble

- As noted, WWE Shop is selling a new shirt for The Undertaker based on his appearance at Madison Square Garden last Saturday night. WWE was also selling the shirt below, which was only for fans at the event (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Dan Hooper):

Deepesh Lad contributed to this article.