Impact Wrestling Signs Knockout To Long-Term Contract

By Joshua Gagnon | July 10, 2018

Impact announced today Tessa Blanchard has been signed to a long-term contract with the company. Impact Executive, Scott D'Amore, noted he's, "Excited to have an elite athlete like Tessa Blanchard [be] part of Impact Wrestling for years to come."



Previously, Blanchard had made a couple appearances for WWE NXT, including the Mae Young Classic where she lost to Kairi Sane in the first round. Back in April, Blanchard made her debut at Impact Redemption when she joined commentary during a match between Taya Valkyrie and Kiera Hogan. She then went on to have a feud with Hogan, including a No DQ match that Blanchard would win via pinfall. She has since feuded with Madison Rayne.

Blanchard is a third generation wrestler, granddaughter of Joe Blanchard, and daughter of Tully Blanchard.

Tessa tweeted this out just before Impact made today's announcement.



