Impact Wrestling Signs Knockout To Long-Term Contract

Impact announced today Tessa Blanchard has been signed to a long-term contract with the company. Impact Executive, Scott D'Amore, noted he's, "Excited to have an elite athlete like Tessa Blanchard [be] part of Impact Wrestling for years to come."

BREAKING: @Tess_Blanchard will continue to prove she's undeniable in the Knockouts Division as she has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/3SWenkIJyG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 10, 2018

Excited to have an elite athlete like @Tess_Blanchard part of @IMPACTWRESTLING for years to come https://t.co/oLBQ3WeVdJ — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) July 10, 2018

Previously, Blanchard had made a couple appearances for WWE NXT, including the Mae Young Classic where she lost to Kairi Sane in the first round. Back in April, Blanchard made her debut at Impact Redemption when she joined commentary during a match between Taya Valkyrie and Kiera Hogan. She then went on to have a feud with Hogan, including a No DQ match that Blanchard would win via pinfall. She has since feuded with Madison Rayne.

Blanchard is a third generation wrestler, granddaughter of Joe Blanchard, and daughter of Tully Blanchard.

