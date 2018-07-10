The Undertaker's Entrance From MSG Return (Video), Sami Announced Set For Comedy Festival, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of The Undertaker's entrance at Saturday's live event from Madison Square Garden. As noted, Taker teamed with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for a win over Elias, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens.
- WWE stock was down 0.13% today, closing at $74.97 per share. Today's high was $76.35 and the low was $74.15.
- Sami Zayn, who is currently out of action until early 2019, has been announced for the "Just For Laughs" comedy festival in Montreal later this month. Details are below along with Sami's comments:
Thrilled to announce I will be a part of this year's "Just For Laughs" @OFFJFL festival in Montreal!— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 9, 2018
I will be at @montrealimprov doing improv comedy, which I've never done before, so I'm both terrified & excited.
Will I bomb hard or soar with the eagles?
Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/nX56XoqZfa
WWE Superstar, and Montreal's very own, @SamiZayn will be performing as part of The Blender at @OFFJFL!— Impro Montréal (@montrealimprov) June 26, 2018
Sami Zayn will step out of the ring on July 22, and into the world of improvised comedy at Montreal Improv!
Tickets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/29lGYaT0i7 pic.twitter.com/cbfIaqA8GK