The Undertaker's Entrance From MSG Return (Video), Sami Announced Set For Comedy Festival, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of The Undertaker's entrance at Saturday's live event from Madison Square Garden. As noted, Taker teamed with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for a win over Elias, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens.

- WWE stock was down 0.13% today, closing at $74.97 per share. Today's high was $76.35 and the low was $74.15.

- Sami Zayn, who is currently out of action until early 2019, has been announced for the "Just For Laughs" comedy festival in Montreal later this month. Details are below along with Sami's comments:

Thrilled to announce I will be a part of this year's "Just For Laughs" @OFFJFL festival in Montreal!



I will be at @montrealimprov doing improv comedy, which I've never done before, so I'm both terrified & excited.

Will I bomb hard or soar with the eagles?



Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/nX56XoqZfa — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 9, 2018