WWE Vet Set For Surgery, Asuka 'Trains' For James Ellsworth (Video), AJ Styles On Shinsuke Nakamura

By Marc Middleton | July 10, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Asuka "training" for tonight's Lumberjack Match with James Ellsworth on SmackDown.

- Below is new backstage video of WWE Champion AJ Styles ahead of his non-title match with Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's SmackDown. Styles says Nakamura is always a threat but this will get him ready to face Rusev at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday.

- WWE veteran Goldust revealed on Twitter that he is in Birmingham, Alabama today to undergo some sort of knee operation. He tweeted the following:




