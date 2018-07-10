WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. Michael Cole welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They go over tonight's show, the final before Extreme Rules.

- We go right to the ring and The Miz is out for another episode of MizTV. He plugs the upcoming "Miz & Mrs." docuseries premiere on the USA Network and says he's going to win an Emmy for it. Miz introduces his guests and out comes Team Hell No, Kane and Daniel Bryan.

Miz reminds Bryan about the recent pin in the Gauntlet Match but says he's here to be a professional, and he asks Bryan to extend the same courtesy. Bryan says if Miz is asking if he will punch him in the face, the answer is... fans start the "yes!" chant. Bryan talks it over with Kane but we can't hear what they're saying. Bryan says he will be professional. Some fans boo. Miz knocks the crowd for booing someone trying to be civil. Miz goes on and plugs what he calls one of Team Hell No's biggest challenges as a team - SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules on Sunday. Kane says they are well aware what Harper and Rowan are capable of - they are barbaric, unafraid and undefeated since becoming champions, but they are not Team Hell No. Miz says if there's a team out there that can take out The Bludgeon Brothers it's Team Hell No. Miz shows us a video package with highlights of the history between Bryan and Kane, the good and the bad.

Miz apologizes and says that was not the footage he meant to show. He says Kerwin in the TV truck will be fired for this. Bryan cuts Miz off and tells him to stop it. Team Hell No sees what Miz is trying to do here - stir the pot. Bryan says it's not working because he's The Miz and he's terrible at everything. Fans chant "yes!" now. Besides stirring the pot, Bryan says the only thing Miz is as bad at is wrestling. Miz gets upset and says he knows this whole thing will fail. He says Bryan has been afraid of him since getting cleared because he knows he can no longer hang with Miz in the ring. Kane tries to calm Bryan down, telling him to breathe so they can keep their energy focused on The Bludgeon Brothers. Miz continues to taunt Bryan, also calling Kane a broken-down demon. Kane grabs Miz by the throat but the music interrupts and out come the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Harper and Rowan make it to ringside but stop and turn back to the ramp as SAnitY's music hits. Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe appear in the ring to attack Team Hell No. They toss Kane to the outside and he gets double teamed by the champs while Bryan is triple teamed. The New Day's music hits and here they come for the save. All four teams go back & forth in the ring and on the outside. Dain destroys Bryan in the ring. Young takes out Xavier Woods with a neckbreaker. Big E also gets hit with a double team finisher as officials hit the ring to break everything up. SAnitY stands tall as do The Bludgeon Brothers. The two steams stare each other down as Rowan and Harper's music hits. Harper and Rowan leave the ring while officials check on Team Hell No and The New Day.

- Still to come, Asuka vs. James Ellsworth in a Lumberjack Match.

- We see Shinsuke Nakamura backstage walking. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers talk about how MizTV ended. SmackDown General Manager Paige h as announced a big ten-man match for later.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next for this non-title match.

The music interrupts before the match can begin and out comes Rusev with Aiden English. Rusev taunts AJ and says he's coming to take him out at Extreme Rules. Fans chant for Rusev Day now. Rusev says that day will haunt AJ forever. The bell rings and Nakamura takes advantage of the distraction. Nakamura unloads but AJ comes right back with a dropkick as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rusev is on commentary. Nakamura rocks AJ with knees and kicks in the corner. AJ fights back and dropkicks Nakamura. AJ tries to springboard in from the apron but Nakamura pushes him to the floor. Nakamura keeps control and brings AJ back in for a 2 count. Nakamura keeps AJ grounded now.

AJ fights up and out of the hold but Nakamura rocks him and drops him with a kick to the back of the neck. Nakamura slams AJ face-first. Nakamura calls for Kinshasa as he waits for AJ to get up. AJ counters with a roll-up for a 2 count. AJ comes right back with a shot to the face. AJ runs into a boot in the corner. Nakamura places AJ on the top turnbuckle and drives a knee into the ribs. Nakamura keeps control and slams AJ again for another 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now.

Nakamura with kicks against the ropes now. AJ catches a kick but Nakamura drops him for another pin attempt. We go to commercial with Nakamura in control.

Back from the break and they're going at it. AJ drops Nakamura with strikes in the middle of the ring. AJ with a flying clothesline in the corner. Nakamura escapes a move and taunts AJ, telling him to bring it. AJ drops Nakamura with a shot to the back of the neck for a close 2 count. Styles calls for the Styles Clash but it's blocked. Styles goes for it again but Nakamura turns it into a triangle. AJ hangs on and tries to fight out.

AJ rolls Nakamura up for a 2 count to break the hold. More back and forth between the two. AJ counters the reverse Exploder and mocks Nakamura, telling him to bring it. AJ sends Nakamura to the floor and nails a Phenomenal Forearm out to the floor. English taunts AJ from the announce table. AJ rocks him. AJ turns around to a big kick from Nakamura. Rusev yells "finish him!" as Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa. Nakamura hits English instead as AJ moves. AJ brings Nakamura back in and looks to hit the Phenomenal Forearm but Rusev pulls him off the apron for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: AJ Styles

- After the bell, fans boo as Rusev brings AJ back into the ring. Nakamura waits to deliver a Kinshasa but the music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. Fans chant for Hardy but he gets double teamed. Hardy comes back and dropkicks Rusev and Nakamura at once. Hardy sends them both to the floor and then kicks them through the ropes as the "delete!" chant starts. SmackDown General Manager Paige comes out and makes a tag team match. Back to commercial.