Booker T Says He Never Retired, Comments On Possible In-Ring Return

After his last WWE feud against Cody Rhodes, Booker T decided to end his career as a full-time WWE performer. With reigns as World Heavyweight Champion, WCW Champion, United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, WCW Television Champion, as well as WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion, Booker is undoubtedly one of the most decorated performers in pro wrestling history.

At 53, Booker T is focusing more on his own wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, along with his Booker T World Gym Arena training future stars. In addition, Booker T typically uses his post-WWE in-ring career to participate on the Kickoff Show, and fill in at the commentary booth.

Although it has been over six years since he has stepped foot in a WWE ring as a competitor, Booker revealed on his Heated Conversations podcast that fans may see him in the ring again. Booker said that while he does not miss being in the ring, he never officially said that he has retired.

"I never said that I was retired," said Booker. "I never said that I was never gonna put the boots on ever again. People ask me if I miss it, I go 'no, I don't.' People ask me, 'man, are gonna see one more match?' And I've always said, hey, never say never, because you never know what you're gonna do. Right now, I feel good, my body is as peak performance as it's gonna get at this stage right not. I'm not trying to put myself over or anything like that, you know, pat myself on the back or anything like that, but I've done a h*ll of a job trying to stay in shape. Trying to keep my body right, trying to keep my body tight. I'm a happily married man, but these young girls, man I gotta fight 'em off!"

Although Booker specifically mentioned returning to a ROW ring, he was asked whether he would return to WrestleMania. Booker entertained the idea, but questions whether he could perform at that stage again.

"It would be a question in my mind, do I have the hops," said Booker. "Do I still got the juice? Can I still go out there and get it done, baby? The spinaroonie, is the torque on the spinaroonie, is it gonna be as quick? The scissors kick, is it gonna be as violent? Can he still hop as far as the jumping side kick goes? Does he have one Harlem Hangover left in his body?"

A major motivation of him considering returning to the ring is that he wants to be an example for his wrestling students, and his seven-year-old son has shown interest in becoming a wrestler.

If any portion of these quotes are used, please credit the Heated Conversations podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Heated Conversations