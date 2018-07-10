WrestlingInc.com

Goldust Undergoes Surgery On Both Knees, Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Superstars Talk Lumberjack Match

By Marc Middleton | July 10, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, The IIconics and Becky Lynch about the SmackDown Lumberjack match that saw Asuka defeat James Ellsworth.

- Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush and Noam Dar vs. TJP.

- WWE has confirmed that Goldust underwent successful surgery on both of his knees in Alabama on Tuesday. He is expected to make a full recovery. The former Intercontinental Champion tweeted the following on the operation:



