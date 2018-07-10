Goldust Undergoes Surgery On Both Knees, Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Superstars Talk Lumberjack Match

- WWE posted this video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, The IIconics and Becky Lynch about the SmackDown Lumberjack match that saw Asuka defeat James Ellsworth.
- Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush and Noam Dar vs. TJP.
- WWE has confirmed that Goldust underwent successful surgery on both of his knees in Alabama on Tuesday. He is expected to make a full recovery. The former Intercontinental Champion tweeted the following on the operation:
Hey everybody, letting you know that both my knee surgeries went well. Ready to ride up outta here. #wellness #surgerydone #BenjaminButton #Goldust #KeepSteppin #WWE #SuperNatural pic.twitter.com/Jh63MZ7HA2— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018
Sitting here with @JeffDugasMD in Birmingham ready. pic.twitter.com/RtXNUA6uKq— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 10, 2018