Jeff Hardy Defends After WWE TV Tapings, Undertaker Custom Shoes (Photo), IIConics Work Dark Match

- The dark match after tonight's SmackDown / 205 Live tapings featured Jeff Hardy defending the U.S. title against The Miz. Hardy won with the Swanton bomb.

- Naomi teamed with Becky Lynch to defeat the IIconics in the dark match before the tapings. Becky Lynch made Peyton Royce submit to the Disarmher.

- Custom footwear designer Mache Custom Kicks designed a pair of custom Vapormaxes for The Undertaker, as seen below. Taker was presented the shoes at last Saturday's RAW live event at Madison Square Garden.

Bucket list last night. Got to make some Custom Vapormaxes for the deadman. Huge thanks to everyone who helped make it happen. #Undertaker #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/VpWNhU5mcX — Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) July 9, 2018

@MrClarkafella contributed to this article.