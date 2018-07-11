WrestlingInc.com

Jeff Hardy Defends After WWE TV Tapings, Undertaker Custom Shoes (Photo), IIConics Work Dark Match

By Raj Giri | July 11, 2018

- The dark match after tonight's SmackDown / 205 Live tapings featured Jeff Hardy defending the U.S. title against The Miz. Hardy won with the Swanton bomb.

- Naomi teamed with Becky Lynch to defeat the IIconics in the dark match before the tapings. Becky Lynch made Peyton Royce submit to the Disarmher.

- Custom footwear designer Mache Custom Kicks designed a pair of custom Vapormaxes for The Undertaker, as seen below. Taker was presented the shoes at last Saturday's RAW live event at Madison Square Garden.



@MrClarkafella contributed to this article.

