Daniel Cormier Says Brock Lesnar Will Be His Next Fight, Talks Lesnar's Odd Attire At UFC 226

Brock Lesnar showed up at UFC 226 on Saturday night and was ringside for Daniel Cormier's UFC Heavyweight Championship win over Stipe Miocic. With the victory, Cormier is now a dual champion, as he was already the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion going into the fight.

After the fight ended, Lesnar got in the ring and made his presence known by shoving DC and getting his time in on the microphone. Lesnar exclaimed, "DC... I'm coming for you motherf--ker!" Cormier had a chance to speak about Lesnar shoving him during an appearance on Conan tonight.

"Brock Lesnar just may be the strongest human being walking the face of God's earth," Cormier said to Conan as the late-night talk show host walked the audience through the events after DC's title fight last Saturday.

See Also WWE Didn't Mention Brock Lesnar On Raw

After defeating Miocic at UFC 226, Cormier had suggested that he might defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship before facing Lesnar. He seems to have changed his mind, as he said that Lesnar would be his next opponent.

"He's gonna be the next guy I fight," Cormier said of Lesnar. "He's 6'4, 300 pounds. Brock Lesnar right now is the WWE Heavyweight Champion, a former UFC Champion. [He's] a guy I've known for a long time and as I saw him through the cage I was getting ready to fight."

Cormier noted that he was taken aback by Lesnar's attire at the event. Lesnar was wearing a suit tucked into cowboy boots, as seen below, which Cormier said was "the weirdest visual you've ever seen."

A canny believe av only just scopped that brock lesnar was wearing brown leather boots with a 3 piece suit on Saturday abahahhh pic.twitter.com/HaRwOEtexn — Daniel Nugent (@DannyNugz67) July 9, 2018

"I usually go on second, but I went out first this time because I was challenging," Cormier explained. "I was standing there trying not to look at Brock, I was like what's he doing here? Then when I saw him come in he came in the cage and he was wearing a suit. For some reason he had the bottom of his suit pants tucked into cowboy boots. It was the weirdest visual you've ever seen.

"I don't know what Brock was doing so at 6"5 300 pounds, he's got his pants tucked into his boots and he throws me across the Octagon. I told him Brock, you get to push me now but when we fight you get to go to sleep in the Octagon, so I'm gonna put him to sleep."

Lesnar re-entered the USADA testing pool on July 3rd. Lesnar still has around six months remaining in his suspension after failing a pair of drug tests following his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt. He will be eligible to fight again on or after January 8, 2019.

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Conan with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription