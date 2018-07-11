Rusev On Possibly Becoming WWE Champion, Taking Advantage Of His Current Opportunity, Training Hard

Rusev recently spoke with ESPN to promote his match with WWE Champion AJ Styles at Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Below are highlights:

Possibly becoming WWE Champion:

"Becoming heavyweight champion and holding the top title is on my bucket list. That spot is always getting tighter and tighter, but why not? A man can always dream."

Training for the biggest match of his career:

"I've been focused and I'm in the zone. I've been training harder than any other day."

His current push and taking advantage of the opportunity:

"It's great. Finally being able to climb up all the way to the top. I've worked hard enough and done everything I've needed to do. It just feels good that I have this opportunity, and I'm not going to waste it."

