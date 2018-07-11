Goldust And Fandango Post-Surgery Photo, WWE SummerSlam Meet & Greet Details, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown.

- WWE announced the following on SummerSlam Weekend Meet & Greets at the Barclays Center:

The Biggest Party of The Summer just got even bigger with WWE SummerSlam Meet & Greets! Meet all your favorite Superstars - including AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and more - at the 40/40 Club at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., during SummerSlam Week.

Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, July 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET on ticketmaster.com. USE CODE: DOTCOM.

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m. ET, cost $125 and include the following:

(1) Photo with the appearing Superstar taken by a professional photographer.

(1) Autograph with the appearing Superstar.

(1) 8x10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar.

Check out the SummerSlam Meet & Greet schedule below, and don't miss your chance to see your favorite Superstars up-close on one of the biggest weekends of the year!

Friday, Aug. 17, 2018

1 p.m. – AJ Styles

1 p.m. – Daniel Bryan

3:30 p.m. – Alexa Bliss

3:30 p.m. – Samoa Joe

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018

10 a.m. – Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige

10 a.m. – Braun Strowman

12:30 p.m. – Finn Bálor

12:30 p.m. – Seth Rollins

3 p.m. – Roman Reigns

3 p.m. – The Miz & Maryse

* Prices are per session and do not include applicable fees. Talent are subject to change.