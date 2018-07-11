Goldust And Fandango Post-Surgery Photo, WWE SummerSlam Meet & Greet Details, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown.
- WWE announced the following on SummerSlam Weekend Meet & Greets at the Barclays Center:
Meet your favorite Superstars at the WWE SummerSlam Meet & Greets at Barclays Center - tickets available July 20
The Biggest Party of The Summer just got even bigger with WWE SummerSlam Meet & Greets! Meet all your favorite Superstars - including AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and more - at the 40/40 Club at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., during SummerSlam Week.
Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, July 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET on ticketmaster.com. USE CODE: DOTCOM.
Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m. ET, cost $125 and include the following:
(1) Photo with the appearing Superstar taken by a professional photographer.
(1) Autograph with the appearing Superstar.
(1) 8x10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar.
Check out the SummerSlam Meet & Greet schedule below, and don't miss your chance to see your favorite Superstars up-close on one of the biggest weekends of the year!
Friday, Aug. 17, 2018
1 p.m. – AJ Styles
1 p.m. – Daniel Bryan
3:30 p.m. – Alexa Bliss
3:30 p.m. – Samoa Joe
Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
10 a.m. – Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige
10 a.m. – Braun Strowman
12:30 p.m. – Finn Bálor
12:30 p.m. – Seth Rollins
3 p.m. – Roman Reigns
3 p.m. – The Miz & Maryse
* Prices are per session and do not include applicable fees. Talent are subject to change.
- As noted, Goldust underwent successful surgery on both knees yesterday while Fandango underwent successful shoulder surgery. Goldust tweeted this photo of the two in Birmingham, Alabama after the operations:
My dancing days are over??. I really wanted to team up with #Breezango . I wonder if @WWEFandango will let me dance with a walker??. #Gimpy1 and #Gimpy2 . Feel better old friend. We got this!! #keepsteppin pic.twitter.com/eiEXnea6Jv— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018