Dean Ambrose Update, WWE Creates 'Shut Up Saxton' Merchandise, Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Talk PC

By Marc Middleton | July 11, 2018

- Above is new video of Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss talking about their beginnings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE is currently celebrating 5 years of the facility.

- Dean Ambrose continues to train for his return to the ring. PWInsider reports that Ambrose was in Birmingham, Alabama over the weekend to visit with doctors and rehab. It was previously reported that Ambrose was also at the WWE Performance Center. Ambrose has been out of action since December with a triceps injury but he should be back in action shortly after SummerSlam if not before.

Dean Ambrose Sports A New Haircut At Hockey Game In Las Vegas (Videos, Photos)

- WWE Shop has released new "Shut Up Saxton" t-shirts for announcer Corey Graves. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. Graves tweeted the following on the new merch:


