Early WWE Extreme Rules Betting Odds: Several Champions Favored To Lose, Roman Reigns Vs. Lashley

With the exception of a few matches, early odds for most bouts at WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday are very close.

The lines below have plenty of room to move and early bettors will be taking advantage of this before the weekend wager rush that occurs with WWE pay-per-views. Since mid-2017, "smart money" odds have stopped coming in and the general predictability of a match became the driving force behind line moves. There have been more upsets in the last six months than any other period.

Currently, the most lopsided odds are with AJ Styles retaining the WWE Championship against first time challenger Rusev. Styles is -415 as the favorite to win. The Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss also has impressive odds of -365 to successfully retain against Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules match.

Several champions are currently underdogs. The Bludgeon Brothers, Carmella and Jeff Hardy are all underdogs in their title defenses.

In a Steel cage match, Braun Strowman is favored at -245 to defeat Kevin Owens. The rest of the card is very close in terms of odds. Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, The Deleter of Worlds and Dolph Ziggler are all marginal favorites.

We will have updated odds later this week, below are the current lines:

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) -415 vs Rusev +295

Raw Women's Championship (Extreme Rules Match)

Alexa Bliss (c) -365 vs Nia Jax +255

Smackdown Women's Championship

Asuka -160 vs. Carmella (c) +120

Intercontinental Championship (30-Minute Iron Man Match)

Dolph Ziggler (c) -190 vs Seth Rollins +150

United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura -160 vs. Jeff Hardy (c) +120

Raw Tag Team Championship

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) -150 vs The B-Team +110

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Team Hell No -145 vs. The Bludgeon Brothers(c) +105

Steel Cage Match

Braun Strowman -245 vs Kevin Owens +175

Roman Reigns -155 vs Bobby Lashley +115

Finn Balor -140 vs Baron Corbin +100