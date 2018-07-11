Enzo Amore Hits Rapper With RKO (Video), Kofi Kingston Throwing First Pitch, Jim Ross Injury Note

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross injured his ribs at last Saturday's NJPW G1 special during an unplanned spot in the Jay White vs. Juice Robinson match. Due to the injury, JR is forced to pull out of tonight's "Headlock on Hunger" Food Drive in Asheville, NC. Edge was also scheduled for the event, but will be forced to miss it to due filming commitments. WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and J.J. Dillon will be at the event, which is underway as of this writing at the Ingles on Tunnel Road. You can get more details at teamheadlock.org.

- Just a reminder that The Red Sox will host "Wednesday Night Smackdown" tonight as the team takes on the Texas Rangers for WWE Night. The event will allow fans to meet and greet Kofi Kingston, who will also be throwing out the first pitch. Fans will also receive this limited-edition Dustin Pedroia WWE bobblehead standing in a wrestling ring sporting a championship belt over his shoulder. You can get more details at redsox.com/wwe.

- Enzo Amore posted the video below today on his Twitter with rapper 6ix9ine. 6ix9ine blew off Enzo in a hallway, and was met with an RKO, with Michael Cole commentary dubbed in.