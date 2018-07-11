Goldust On The Only Goal He Has Left In WWE, Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Which Star To Look Out For

As noted, Goldust underwent successful surgery on both of his knees in Alabama on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery. The former Intercontinental Champion conducted a brief Q&A after the surgery, below are some highlights:
Where his Battleground 2013 tag match ranks in his all time matches:
#2 all time https://t.co/shqUVi3l2k— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018
Which RAW or SmackDown star has the brightest future:
@WWEGable https://t.co/E1Z4HYHXDV— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018
What he would like to do before his career is over:
Win the World title. That's it. Nothing else https://t.co/YxJlHPGz9A— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018
Dream WrestleMania match and opponent:
Today, @WWERollins @AJStylesOrg https://t.co/wSaPlVuo53— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018
Not long— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018
If he could go back in time, the one wrestler he would love to wrestle in Madison Square Garden:
@CodyRhodes https://t.co/yJLB3EaBQo— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018
Greatest memory of working with Roddy Piper:
I wrestled a god and a friend https://t.co/mjiaUTYDsA— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018
What he considers his legacy:
I'm not done creating it https://t.co/ukqbiwMCJC— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 11, 2018