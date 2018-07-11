Tama Tonga Talks Who Made The Call For The Attack On Bullet Club, Who's The Leader, Firing Squad

Tama Tonga spoke with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section after last weekend's G1 Special where he (along with Tonga Loa and Haku) attacked a majority of the Bullet Club. Here are some of the highlights:

What caused the attack at the G1 Special:

"This has been a long time coming. Kenny Omega started a subgroup, 'The Elite,' within Bullet Club. No one is the head of Bullet Club, no one ever has been, and we had a self-proclaimed leader focusing on his own 'Super Kliq' or whatever else nerd ass name it's called. This war was sparked the moment 'The Elite' was formed."

His goal with Bullet Club:

"My goal, my sole focus, is to straighten out Bullet Club. Take it back and push it forward. Wherever that takes me, that's where I'll go, whether that's the G1 final or a match with Kenny. People still don't know what Bullet Club is, but in due time, everyone will understand."

Who's the leader of Bullet Club and the status of Firing Squad:

"I am not the leader of Bullet Club. Fale, me, and Loa, we are the leaders of Bullet Club, and anyone that's with us. We are not 'Firing Squad,' we are Bullet Club, the Bullet Club. 'Firing Squad' only arrives when there is bulls--- and betrayal."

Who made the call for the attack:

"[Bad Luck] Fale is the one who made the call. You'll all find that out soon. Rank is how Japan is run, and that's how Bullet Club—true Bullet Club—is run. Not egotistical clowns running around, shouting 'Look at me!' True Bullet Club is discipline and order. The ones putting in the work day in and day out in Japan, we were cast away. We tried, over time, to give them the benefit of the doubt, but it kept getting worse. The ideals of Bullet Club working together, being a team, and watching each other's backs was no longer what we stood for. We were a divided club. It was just too much to ignore."

Tonga also discussed more on Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.