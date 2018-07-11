The Rock's Mom On His Daughter In WWE & Nia Jax, Tye Dillinger Knocks Samoa Joe, Extreme Rules

- As seen above, WWE cameras caught up with The Rock's mother Ata Johnson at the New York City premiere of Skyscraper this week. Regarding The Rock revealing on TV this week that his daughter Simone is training for a career in WWE, Ata says she is very excited about her grandmother becoming a wrestler. Ata says she would advise Simone to follow in the footsteps of her famous father and if she does, she will lay the Samoan SmackDown and she will have fun doing it. Ata also spoke on family member Nia Jax facing RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday.

"She's going to do the same thing, she's going to come out shining," Ata said. "I love her, she's gonna be fantastic. She lays her SmackDown, too. This family is very good at that. It's in the genes, definitely."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown champion has the better chance of losing their title at Extreme Rules on Sunday. As of this writing, 38% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella vs. Asuka while 30% voted for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No, 21% voted for WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and the rest voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev.

As noted, Tye Dillinger vs. Samoa Joe did not air on last night's SmackDown as advertised but they did do a pre-show angle that saw Joe attack Dillinger. The angle was taped for YouTube and the WWE website but not shown on TV.