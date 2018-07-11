WWE NXT Results (7/11): Moustache Mountain Defends Against Undisputed Era, Kairi Sane In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features Moustache Mountain defending their titles against Undisputed Era, Adam Cole vs. Danny Burch, NXT Champion Aleister Black makes an appearance, and Kairi Sane takes on Vanessa Borne.

Adam Cole vs. Danny Burch

Cole getting the upper hand early on, keeping Burch grounded, "I don't think so, Danny!" Cole yells. Cole with a shoulder tackle and tries to leap over Burch, drop toe hold brings him down for a moment. Cole gets shot out to the floor, Burch follows, but gets shoved into the ring post. Referee starts up his ten-count, Burch gets in at nine.

Cole is right there with a swinging neckbreaker, cover, 1-2. Cole continues to work him over as he says Burch isn't on his level. Crowd trying to get Burch back into this one. Burch fights back, goes for a missile dropkick, kip up, release german suplex, clothesline, cover, two-count, right into a crossface.

Back and forth action, Burch hits tower of London (draped cutter off the top turnbuckle), cover, 1-2-no. Clubbing blows on Cole's back, tries for a suplex, but gets a knee to the face, couple kicks to the mug, Cole with a neckbreaker, cover, another two-count. Cole with a superkick to Burch, another neckbreaker, last shot to the back of Burch's head, pin, and that will do it.

Winner: Adam Cole via Pinfall

- Earlier today, Candice LeRae sees NXT Champion Shayna Baszler and goes right up to her. "I heard what you said about me!" Baszler told her should stick to be a cute little sidekick, LeRae slaps her and the two are separated by refs and officials.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley talks with Dakota Kai about what Baszler said about the entire women's division. Kai says Baszler will see her again really soon because she's going to work her way backup the division. Suddenly, Lacey Evans shows up and says nobody cares because if Kai's "dirty paws" got their hands on the title, it would just bring it down. The division needs a classy lady to get the division where it's supposed to be. Kai says how about the two have a match next week and storms off.

Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne

The two end up in the corner, Sane fakes a punch and taps Borne on the forehead. Crowd laughs at the move. Dragon screw by Sane, continues to focus on the leg, cover, two. Borne works her way back into this one as she squeezes away at Sane's midsection with her legs, "You're nothing!" Borne yells. Sane fights out of it, Born with a spinning vertical suplex, cover, two. Borne with a bunch of kicks to a grounded Sane.

Sane gets hung up on the ropes, Borne kicks away at her back as the ref starts up a five count. Sane really getting worked over as Borne drops an elbow on her back, steps on her and heads to the second rope, tries to drop down and nobody home. Sane up now with a double chop to the chest, head scissors takedown, spear, running forearm in the corner.

Sane heads up to the top turnbuckle, Borne stops her and sends her off the top rope. Spinning back-fist by Sane. Borne tries rolling Sane up, two. Sane uses the Anchor (cross-legged boston crab) for the tap out!

Winner: Kairi Sane via Submission

- Post-match, Sane calls out Baszler and notes the she beat her previously and will do it again, again, again! Crowd keeps the "again!" chant going. Sane says she's coming for the title.

.@KairiSaneWWE has defeated Shayna before, and she can do it again! pic.twitter.com/h4PPyw2Yzb — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 12, 2018

- Next week: Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal 4-Way to figure out who will be the next number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

- In two weeks: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black for the title.

- Outside, Aleister Black is asked for his thought about Ciampa and Johnny Gargano shows up in a foul mood. Gargano tells him Ciampa can't be the NXT Champion. Aleister walks by him, Gargano stops him. Black says just let him handle this as he heads inside the building. Ciampa suddenly attacks him! He pulls Black up on a table and gives the champ a DDT to the concrete floor. Ciampa waves goodbye and heads out of the building.

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) (c) vs. Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly) (NXT Tag Team Championship)

Things get going in a hurry with Seven and Bate helping each other flip onto both O'Reilly and Strong. Crowd is fairly split with chants for each guys. Strong and O'Reilly each get popped in the face as they charge the champions. All four out on the floor now, pairing off as they swing away on each other. Seven and Strong fighting up on the steps and Seven gets a kneebreaker on the top of the steps.

Strong tosses Seven back into the ring, works over the knee and tags in O'Reilly. Crowd is still cheering on both teams as Strong come back into the ring and stomps away on Seven. O'Reilly has Seven all kinds of twisted up as he can't even stand now. O'Reilly just wrenches down on that bad knee, drops down on it a few times, but Seven rolls him up. Strong is tagged in, Seven finally fights off the challengers, he gets over to the corner and O'Reilly pulls Bate off the apron just as Seven jumps for the tag. Strong works over the knee, but Seven punches his way out of that submission.

Leave it to @Tyler_Bate to DRASTICALLY shift the momentum in this one! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AhFBJXghJV — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 12, 2018

Seven able to hit a DDT, but O'Reilly with a big boot to keep Bate off the apron. O'Reilly with a heel hook, Seven with multiple boots to O'Reilly's face and he finally breaks the hold. Bate is begging for that tag and finally gets it. Bate kicks O'Reilly off the apron, avoids Strong, big back body drop. Knee to the face, diving elbow, standing shoot star press, cover, 1-2-no! Bate with quite the hot tag sequence.

O'Reilly with a sleeper, but gets sent to the corner. Exploder suplex sending Strong into his partner. Bate with an airplane spin with Strong, trips up O'Reilly and ends up spinning both guys at the same time! Bate drops Strong down on O'Reilly, german suplex with the bridge, only a two count. Seven is getting checked on by medical staff. Bate sees that happening and stays in the ring. Kick sends O'Reilly out of the ring, Strong with a couple kicks, but Bate his a rebound lariat, tyler driver, cover, and O'Reilly breaks it up.

Bate looks over to his partner, Seven wants a tag, Bate doesn't want to bring him in through. Bate with another rebound lariat, gets caught with a half-nelson back breaker. O'Reilly in, penalty kick, brainbuster, cover, two! Whew what a pace these guys are running at in the second half of this match. Both Strong and O'Reilly in there now, Strong mistakenly takes out his own partner. Seven ends up tagging himself in and swings away on both opponents. Snap dragon suplex, massive chop to Strong, huge lariat, cover, and Strong is able to kick out.

Chop block on Seven's bad knee, Seven fights off a submission. Bate finally had enough and takes out Strong. Seven kicks Strong into the corner, O'Reilly tags in and drops a knee on Seven's bad knee, another heel hook. Seven is yelling in pain and just can't quite get to his partner. The two are really close to tagging, but O'Reilly drags him into the middle of the ring. Seven and O'Reilly start slapping each other in the ring. Seven with kicks to O'Reilly's face. Crowd is absolutely loving this match! Double kneebar locked in now. Bate has a white towel in his hand and Seven says not to throw it, but won't tap out. Bate might do it, Seven is yelling in pain and Bate throws in the white towel! New champions!

Winners: Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly win the NXT Tag Team Championship

- Post-match, the rest of the group come out and celebrate the big win.