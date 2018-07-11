Title Change On Tonight's WWE NXT (Photos, Videos)

The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles from Tyler Bate and Trent Seven on tonight's NXT episode.
This is the second NXT Tag Team Title run for The Undisputed Era. Moustache Mountain won the titles back on the June 26th WWE NXT UK Championship special from London, which was taped on June 19th. Tonight's title change was taped back on June 21st.
Above and below are photos & clips from tonight's title change:
