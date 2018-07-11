WWE NXT Star Leaves On Crutches (Video), New #1 Contender Crowned Next Week, Aleister Black Attacked

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT main event saw The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong take back the NXT Tag Team Titles from Trent Seven and Tyler Bate. The match ended when Bate threw in the towel as O'Reilly had Seven in a double kneebar. Seven had been checked on by officials earlier in the match. Above is post-show video of Seven being helped to the back and then leaving on crutches.

- Next Wednesday's NXT episode will feature a Fatal 4 Way between Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross. The winner will become the new #1 contender to challenge NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at either the next set of TV tapings next week or at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. Lacey Evans vs. Dakota Kai has also been announced for next week.

- The feud between Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Aleister Black continued on this week's show as they prepare to do battle on theJuly 25th episode, which tapes on July 18th at Full Sail University. As seen below, this week's show saw Ciampa attack Black as he entered the building. It was noted that Black was transported to a local medical facility to be evaluated.