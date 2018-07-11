Ex-WWE Star Backstage At Raw (Photo), WWE Launches 'Curvy Collection' T-Shirt Line, Tucker Knight

- WWE has launched a new line of T-shirts that are specifically designed to enhance a women's figure.

Calling it the "Curvy Collection," WWE's new Curvy Fit Women's T-shirts are "softly shaped to complement a plus-sized woman's curves - making it perfect for lounging around the house or wearing out on the town."

The line features Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton.

Jax reacted to the news with the following:

I'm beyond happy that this is now a thing!! I'm glad we are including all shapes and sizes ?????? https://t.co/GpdHyAlji4 — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) July 11, 2018

- Former WWE star Chris Nowinski was backstage at Raw on Monday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In this Instagram post, he mentions catching up with Natalya.

- Tucker Knight is now on Instagram @tuckerknightwwe. The official Instagram account of WWE NXT is following Knight, thus confirming its legitimacy.