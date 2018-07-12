How Old Is Brock Lesnar Today?, Backstage Video Of The Undisputed Era, Charlotte Flair In Costa Rica

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT main event saw The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong win back the NXT Tag Team Titles from Tyler Bate and Trent Seven. Above is post-match video of the group celebrating - O'Reilly, Strong, the injured Bobby Fish and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, who retained over Danny Burch on this week's show.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar turns 41 years old today while injured RAW Superstar Sami Zayn turns 34 and former WWE Tag Team Champion "Hurricane" Shane Helms turns 44.

- Charlotte Flair is headed to Costa Rica later this month for the Kamen 2018 Festival on Saturday, July 21st and Sunday, July 22nd at the National Stadium of Costa Rica. Flair is currently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant but she's expected back in time for the SummerSlam build.

The WWE website noted that Kamen, promoted by Anime Empire, is an international cosplay festival that brings together some of the best cosplayers in the world. Flair tweeted the following on the appearance:

I am visiting Costa Rica and for the first time I'll be able to meet all of you! Woooo! #PuraVida #KamenFestival

Who is everyone dressing up as?!?! pic.twitter.com/nrsealgf8i — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 9, 2018