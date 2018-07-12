Juice Robinson On Jim Ross Getting Injured During His Match, Hiromu Takahashi’s Injury

New IWGP U.S. Champion Juice Robinson was the guest on the latest episode of Sean Waltman's x-Pac 12360 podcast. You can watch the episode in the video above or download the podcast version by clicking here, they sent us these highlights:

Jim Ross getting hurt during the G1 Special in San Francisco this past Saturday:

"I thought it was squashed after the show. Obviously, it wasn't our intention to hurt JR. I think he knew that, because why would we want to take the attention off the match? Nobody wants to hurt anybody, especially a 70-year-old guy.

"We apologized because it's just a bummer that it happened. We're in the wrong at the end of the day. I thought the guardrails were gonna be locked, I went out there earlier in the day because I knew we were gonna be hitting the fences pretty hard so I wanted to make sure they were interlocked. The guys on the floor at 4pm told me they were going to be so I thought it would be okay."

Hiromu Takahashi's injury:

"When you hear broken neck people, you think [paralyzed], but that's not with every broken neck. Hopefully his broken neck is just time off. Even though, that still sucks but that beats the alternative. After seeing it, this is probably the best case scenario because that looked like it could've been the last bump he ever took."

The differences between training in the WWE Performance Center versus The NJPW Dojo:

"The Dojo was more bumping - you have to remember that there were a lot of guys that are really just starting out to even take like backdrops and hip tosses. When I was at the Performance Center, I was in one of the higher classes where obviously we already knew that stuff. In the Dojo, for me, I was just going through the drills, just the basic drills, stuff you can do in your sleep but you get a workout out of it. The Performance Center, it turned more into a mental thing... you know a lot tape study, a lot of studying psychology, applying the finer things of the business. The Dojo just kinda got back to the basics."