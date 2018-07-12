The Rock Says He Can't Wait To Get Back In A WWE Ring

Dwayne Johnson's career in Hollywood took priority as one box office smash followed another for him. It's been a long time since he performed under The Rock persona in WWE, but he's seldom out of the public spotlight.

The last time we saw Johnson on WWE television was during WrestleMania 32 where he walked out with a flamethrower and set fire to his own name. After a promo, The Rock wrestled a 6 second match against Erick Rowan. Johnson's last actual pro wrestling match was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. The Rock suffered an injury and caused a delay in the shooting schedule for Hercules.

WWE's Cathy Kelley caught up with Johnson on the red carpet for the Skyscraper premier. She asked him if there was a chance of seeing The Great One make a WWE return. Johnson said he can't wait to get back in a WWE ring. He didn't specify if he'd be wrestling or not, but there's no other feeling like it.

"I can't wait to get back to a WWE ring," Johnson said. "People always ask me 'what's it like being in a WWE ring?' I always tell them there's nothing like it. There's nothing like inside a WWE ring because there's a certain live crowd acumen that is second to none.

"That was always and will always be the best part of my job when it comes to wrestling. Whether I'm wresting a match or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there's nothing like it."

