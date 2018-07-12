WrestlingInc.com

3MB Reunites For WWE Playback (Video), WWE Performance Center Milestone, Kofi Kingston Throws Pitch

By Marc Middleton | July 12, 2018

- As seen above, the latest episode of WWE Playback features a 3MB reunion. Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal are joined by Hornswoggle to re-watch the WeeLC match from Extreme Rules 2014, which saw Hornswoggle take on El Torito.

- This week marked 5 years since the WWE Performance Center opened in Orlando. WWE recently launched a recruiting website for the PC at WWEPerformanceCenter.com. The 26,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility features 7 training rings, edit & production suites, on-site medical care and more.

- Hometown star Kofi Kingston appeared at Fenway Park in Boston last night for WWE Night with the Boston Red Sox. Below is video of Kofi throwing out the ceremonial first pitch:


