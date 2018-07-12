Nick Aldis Says WWE Isn't Signing Him For 'B.S. Political And Personal Reasons'

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick "Magnus" Aldis was recently interviewed by Interactive Wrestling Radio. You can download the full interview by clicking here, they sent us these highlights:

The current wrestling scene:

"I think it is a good age. I think we're on our way. I would love to see it get to a point where it was in the 80's with sold out shows for all different promotions and different guys. I was actually having this conversation with my wife [Mickie James] yesterday. There's a core group of guys who are not in the WWE, around the world there are probably 20 or 30 of them, and obviously it is completely subjective. I don't believe in star systems, ratings systems because it is a subjective thing. It is entertainment. There is no measurable metric. Having said that, in terms of the revenue they make and generate by the fans, there are a group of guys who are sort of considered on a higher level than some of the guys within the WWE - not all of the guys in the WWE but certainly some of them. Obviously in other eras, there were those that implied that. But now, there are things to sort of quantify that."

Why he's not in WWE:

"If I had a dollar for every time I was asked why I'm not in the WWE, I'd never have to wrestle again. For different bulls--t political reasons and for different personal reasons, they won't give me an opportunity there."

Facing Cody at "All In"

"We're headlining and it is for the NWA World Title! It is so crazy where everything has gone. I'm under contract to the NWA, but I'm showing up and working Ring of Honor. Lightning One are producing stuff for Cody and the Buys leading in to All In and Lightning One and Ring of Honor are working together. Ring of Honor and New Japan are working together! The way I look at it, there have been so many missed opportunities where greedy promoters didn't have the foresight to say, 'Well, this is a money match. Let's make it work and we'll all benefit!' No, they just went, 'No, he's not our guy!' Or, someone would say 'Wouldn't it be great if this guy wrestled that guy' and they'd say, 'Well, it can't happen because he's under contract here and he's under contract there.' Well! It can happen! You're just not letting it happen! My generation said, 'No, it can happen and we're going to make it happen.' The beauty of guys like Cody, the Bucks, Marty Scurll, myself... All these guys like Pentagon all over the world who's brands are making their own opportunities. Also, the promoters and producers that have the progressive mindset that is what needs to happen to move the business forward but also aren't crippled by their egos where they couldn't bare to admit that it wasn't their idea."

How he and Mickie James manage being a family with their busy schedules:

"It is difficult. But, it is not impossible. I would make this point to anyone who asks this. Yes, there are times... My July is nuts. I go to San Antionio, TX. Then I go to Mesa, AZ. Then I go to Australia... Then I go to Ring of Honor. Yes, there are times it is difficult to be away from my son. There are also guys who are gone 8 hours a day everyday... Or maybe 10 hours a day with commute. Whereas, when I'm home, I'm home all day long. Even if I'm having to work and do stuff at the house, he's there with me. If I go to the gym, he goes to the kids zone at the gym. We play football in the park. He definitely is not starved for parenting, attention, or love. It is just that he gets it in a different time frame."