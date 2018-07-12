Maria Kanellis Returning To The Ring Later This Summer

Maria Kanellis is planning on returning to the ring this summer.

Maria was recently backstage at WWE Money In the Bank, one of her first trips to a WWE event since she and Mike Kanellis welcomed their first child together back on April 4th.

Kanellis recently posted the following Instagram post and noted that she will be in Florida in early August to fight for WWE TV time. No word yet on if WWE will be using her for The Mae Young Classic, which tapes on August 7th and August 8th. Kanellis noted in another Instagram post that she would like to team with her husband at WrestleMania 35.

Hmmmm... mommy is ready to get back to work. Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls, Children of all ages come see the most talked about couple in wrestling prior to joining the greatest show on earth, WWE. Imagine what could happen if self made talent could meet the biggest marketing machine of them all? An over night success is when experience meets opportunity. A Superstar is when a talent meets WWE TV time. I'll be down in Florida at the beginning of August fighting for that time. Even if I'm doing it with stretched out mommy belly skin and a baby on my hip. I don't have a college education saved in the bank for my baby girl so momma has to go back to work. #unscriptedreality #themoon #backtowork #firstlady #milkmoney Just call me mommy the money maker!!

It's been 8 years since I was considered a full time wrestler. Crazy. #unscriptedreality #passionismymotivation #milkmoney